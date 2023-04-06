As the lure of warm weather draws boaters offshore, we offer this friendly and potentially life-saving advice: be prepared for the unexpected. Consider the unexpected “catastrophe roulette.” It’s a bad day or tragedy just waiting to happen.

Never think “it won’t happen to me.” Why? Because it often does. Make every effort not to become one of those boaters who begins an explanation for a breakdown with these empty words: “I meant to...” A thousand “meant to’s” will not propel a disabled boat safely back to shore.

