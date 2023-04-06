As the lure of warm weather draws boaters offshore, we offer this friendly and potentially life-saving advice: be prepared for the unexpected. Consider the unexpected “catastrophe roulette.” It’s a bad day or tragedy just waiting to happen.
Never think “it won’t happen to me.” Why? Because it often does. Make every effort not to become one of those boaters who begins an explanation for a breakdown with these empty words: “I meant to...” A thousand “meant to’s” will not propel a disabled boat safely back to shore.
Just in the past week a fishing vessel caught fire off the shore of Jekyll Island. Fortunately, the three-man crew survived. They jumped into the water and were eventually picked up by a boater who had spotted the large plume of black smoke. No doubt a harrowing experience for the trio.
There are steps every boater can take before leaving shore to reduce the chance of a dangerous or life-threatening situation arising. The steps are recommended whether piloting a fishing vessel or a recreational craft.
No. 1 on the list is to do whatever is necessary to ensure the engine or motor is in good working order. Don’t guess. Verify. This step can prevent a lot of grief.
Trust in Murphy’s Law and make sure everything that would be needed in an emergency is aboard and in top condition. As an extra-precautionary measure, inventory equipment with a checklist.
The list of equipment should include life jackets that are certified and approved for water survival, as well as a whistle attached to each; fire extinguisher; communications device; horn; visual distress signals; working navigational lights; flashlight; first-aid kit; extra fuel; and tools that would be required for simple engine repair. Two paddles would be a smart addition on small boats.
There is a second most important step boaters ought to complete before departing. Provide a family member who will remain on shore, relative, friend or neighbor with a float plan. It should include the approximate time of return, as well as destination. Float plans help search and rescue units find stranded boaters.
The Golden Isles offer saltwater and freshwater anglers and recreational boaters an ocean, sounds and a twisting network of creeks and rivers to enjoy. Just do whatever is necessary to make an outing a pleasurable experience and not a nightmare.