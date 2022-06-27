There may be no more overused cliché than the phrase “thinking outside the box.” Anyone who has been in some kind of environment where ideas are paramount has likely heard this phrase. The idea is to get people to take an unusual perspective to solving a problem.
If your eye rolls at hearing the words “think outside the box,” then perhaps we can come up with a better phrase that actually has some weight behind it instead of just being another platitude. How about “think like a Banana” — a Savannah Banana to be specific.
Even if you don’t follow baseball — especially the lower levels such as wood-bat collegiate summer baseball leagues — chances are you’ve heard of the Savannah Bananas. Their unique presentation and style has made them the talk of the entire sport for the last few years.
The players don the brightest uniforms likely ever seen in baseball with a bright yellow that accurately reflects their mascot. Dancing is a frequent part of the experience for the Bananas be it their pre-game arrival or even players walking to the plate for their at-bat. Players even venture up into the stands giving things away and leading the crowd in cheers.
To say that these antics are not usually found in baseball would be an understatement. Many of them would likely get retribution for breaking baseball’s unwritten rules.
The Bananas aren’t just about having fun or putting on a show. None of the antics have made them less successful on the field as they have the best record in the Coastal Plain League, 19-5 as of Sunday.
Jesse Cole, the owner of the Bananas, stopped by Brunswick on Friday to speak to Coastal Plains Charter School about leadership. Owens encouraged the staff to reimagine the student experience and think of ways to make it unforgettable.
“When people come to our games, we want them to say, ‘You wouldn’t believe.’ What if every day a student came in and said, ‘You wouldn’t believe what happened at school today,’” Cole said.
This is a lesson that everyone should keep in mind when working to solve a problem. Finding creative solutions to problems can go a long way to finding the best answer for a problem. Creativity has been the strength of our nation, and people from all walks of life have used their ingenuity and cleverness to tackle some of our biggest problems.
Doing the same thing over and over without getting the needed results is a mind-numbing exercise. We encourage people from all walks of life to think like a Banana when tackling the toughest and most daunting issues we face every day.