Mom and Dad, start advising your sons and daughters to heed the directions and warnings of lifeguards when at the beach or a public swimming pool this summer. Drilling this into them now just might save their life.
Tell them to ditch the attitude and sass. Remind them that while lifeguards are not the “boss of them” at home or school, they should be thought of as “the boss” when in their territory, in the water under their watchful eyes, but only in so far as safety is concerned.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles have been lucky. Because of the training and dedication of lifeguards, many tragedies have been averted. Residents in high school or college today are alive and well because a lifeguard took the time to advise or warn them of a potential danger, or put their own safety on the line to pull them out of the water.
Lifeguards are not present on the beaches at St. Simons Island or posted at the public swimming pools at the Pier Village, Howard Coffin Park or Selden Park to spoil someone’s fun or ruin someone’s day. They are present to ensure it is a day of pleasure and enjoyment for all. They are sentinels. They are there to minimize the likelihood of anyone’s day ending on a tragic note.
Show them respect. If nothing else, respect their advice and warnings. The last thing they need is uncooperative people after spending hours in the hot sun sweeping the shoreline and water for distress. Hold the guff. They can do without the distraction.
Lifeguards will begin showing up at the beach and public swimming pools Memorial Day weekend, the official start of the summer vacation season. Be nice. Thank them for their dedication.
One more cautionary note for Moms and Dads. Given the thick crowds that usually flock to the ocean’s shore and swimming pools, please retain the posture of loving and caring parent at all times. Do not let young children out of your sight. Do not let them enter the pool or ocean alone and do not totally entrust their safety with a young brother, sister or friend. Accompany them to or in the water.
More eyes and attention on swimmers will increase the community’s chance of getting through summer without a tragedy that could have been avoided.