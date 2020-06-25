When choosing between candidates, when deciding who to support, voters should ask and seek to discover for themselves answers to two questions, the first being what political hopefuls have done with their lives up to now. The second is how accessible or open they are or have been to constituents. Answers to one or both questions will unveil the right choice.
Voters have only a candidate’s word for intentions. Promises made do not always result in promises kept. Next time around, a candidate failing to achieve campaign goals will make more pledges when seeking another term of office. Voters must accept or reject the aspiring officeholder’s word.
The best measuring stick — and the only accurate one, at that — for determining a candidate’s veracity or predicting future success is and will always be past performance. What, if indeed anything at all, has he or she done to improve the world for themselves, their children and others? Chances are better than even that a candidate who has achieved nothing or very little up to Election Day will carry the same degree of accomplishment into office if elected.
Don’t believe it? Consider the members of today’s chosen officialdom. Look at their record of accomplishment before and after their election.
When sizing up an incumbent against a challenger, ask yourself how often he or she has addressed issues or the community via the press or social media. Often? Seldom? Never? Do they fully answer questions or dance around them? Too often, the rhetoric spewing from the mouths of politicians is too thick to follow or decipher.
A lot of voters and would-be voters are turned off with elections. Ask them why and they will tell you because politicians are generally untrustworthy and mostly looking out for only themselves.
What these voters often fail to realize is that Election Day presents an excellent opportunity to correct poor judgment in the past and broken promises.
Keep these pointers in mind when deciding who to cast a ballot for in the Aug. 11 runoff and the Nov. 3 general election.