It is tough to see a project that was going so well stumble just as real progress was being made. The key to making sure that stumble doesn’t lead to a backslide is to not give up on it.
One local project that has seen quite the turnaround in recent years has been downtown Brunswick. There has been a concerted effort from city leaders, private stakeholders and others to help the area return to its former glory. The progress that has been made downtown the past couple of years has been remarkable.
Various vacant buildings have been bought with plans to revive them into apartments, condos and offices. Older buildings are getting modern makeovers that will make them an attractive place to live and work. More restaurants and businesses are setting up shop in the area. It has been a remarkable turnaround given the shape downtown was in just a decade ago.
The goal has been to bring more people downtown, long-term if possible. As more people move to the area, businesses such as grocery stores and others will follow. A study done last year shows there is room for downtown and adjacent areas to house more people than currently reside there.
Downtown Brunswick was quickly becoming a place where people wanted to not only be, but also where developers wanted to invest. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things about our world and also halted the inspiring surge downtown.
Right now, stakeholders are remaining positive that downtown can recapture its forward momentum. Justin Callaway, director of NewCity Brunswick, is confident the city will recover quickly.
“We’re still open for investment,” Callaway said. “From a close perspective the need is still there for quality affordable housing.”
While the coronavirus may delay projects for downtown Brunswick, we hope it does not sink any of them.
These projects will play a major role in helping downtown become a bigger player in the economic engine of the Golden Isles, and we will need that push to help the area’s economy rebound from this terrible pandemic.