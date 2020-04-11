When local COVID-19 case numbers look encouraging, when the figures are low or stagnant, feel encouraged, but stop there. Restrain yourself. Don’t do much more than enjoy a moment or two of positivity and hope.
After being cooped up most of the day and night at home for weeks, venturing out only when necessary, it’s difficult to resist the temptation to interpret flat gains as an invitation to begin a slow return to daily routines. The reopening of the beaches and county piers only adds to that lure. Don’t feel guilty. It’s human nature.
But know this: the number of cases of coronavirus released by the health department is subject to change at any given time as more people fall ill and seek testing and medical attention. Confirmations could soar without warning.
For now, it would be best for all to follow the advice of the health experts.
Let them give the all-clear signal before throwing that personal surgical mask in the trash or caution to the wind. Wait for them to say it’s safe to mingle with others again.
We all want to get back into our routines as soon as possible. We all want to see the world around us return to its old self. Things we might have taken for granted before the outbreak of the coronavirus will be welcomed sights when the all-clear is given. It will be like being around familiar faces again. We can’t wait.
But wait we must. We do if we want this pandemic to disappear.
Stick to the rules. Shelter in place, leaving the safety of home only when it’s absolutely essential, and avoid large groups. Stay a minimum of 6 feet away from others. Wash your hands, and make sure children do, and avoid touching your face, especially when out and about. Hand sanitizers will do in the absence of soap and water.
With luck, when not busy rebuilding the economy, we will be able to enjoy gatherings of friends and family this summer.