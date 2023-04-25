Elderly computer users and cyberspace explorers beware. Someone you just met on the internet or via email may be trying to gain access to your bank or credit card accounts.
It happens, and it happens a lot.
Cyber criminals are targeting the elderly, an age group that is providing quite a harvest for techno savvy thieves. The number of victims 60 years of age and older who fell victim to their chicanery rose by a super-alarming 84% between 2021 and 2022. That is cause for concern.
All-total, 88,262 victims of fraud in that age group filed complaints with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3. It should be noted that not every victim notifies authorities that he or she fell for a scam. Personal embarrassment keeps many from admitting being duped.
Of all the states and U.S. territories, Georgia ranked 14th with 2,005 victims. Topping the list was California with 11,517, followed by the Peach State’s southern neighbor, Florida with 8,480. At the bottom of the state pile were Vermont with 188 reports, followed by North Dakota with 109.
According to the FBI, the 88,262 victims lost a combined total of $3.1 billion. The average loss per person was $35,101. Bureau figures show 5,456 of those 60 and over sucked in by dishonesty losing more than $100,000 each.
One of the most common types of fraud reported are customer support schemes. Crooks posing as customers or technical support try to cajole the computer user into giving up bank account numbers or other important financial information. They can be convincing. The FBI says 17,800 fell for their lies.
Investment fraud complaints also rose. They shot up by an incredible 300%.
The best defense against fraud is to refuse to disclose any personal or financial information to someone soliciting it via email. Even if it appears to be from a known individual, double-check the source. Bogus sites abound and emails get hacked all the time. Play it safe. Call and verify. If still unsure, talk to a family member or friend.
Ignore get-rich-quick schemes. Most of the time, the only person who accrues wealth quickly is the individual who reels you in with a false claim or expectation.
Tread carefully in cyberspace. The individual you just met on the internet or are responding to via email might be trying to pick your pocket.
