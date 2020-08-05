All of us know the story about the boy who cried wolf. The shepherd boy’s reckless use of pointing out danger when there was none eventually led to nobody responding to his pleas when danger did arrive. While there is an important lesson about false alarms in this story, there is also a good, secondary lesson about complacency.
There are probably some along the Georgia coast who feel like the villagers in that fable after the area was threatened but not hit by another tropical storm. Just like with Dorian last year, Hurricane Isaias passed offshore and didn’t bring much in the way of damaging winds, dangerous storm surge or a tornado outbreak.
Dorian was a frustrating storm in many ways last year. It stalled out over the Bahamas, coming to a virtual standstill when it was at first projected to have a significant impact on the Isles. Evacuation was advised, the right call by decision-makers, because it looked like a major hurricane was coming our way. The wait seemed longer than the couple of days it actually was, but in the end, Dorian passed us by with nothing more than a little coastal flooding and some wind damage.
No evacuations were ordered for our area with Isaias like they were with Dorian. The storm switched back and forth between a hurricane and tropical storm. County officials again kept a close eye on the situation and made the right decision in the end. The storm passed by harmlessly offshore.
Two threats that didn’t manifest will no doubt lead some to question what they should do when the next storm spins its way in our direction. While there may be some temptation to ignore the danger, we encourage everyone to stave off that kind of complacent thinking.
Just because these storms didn’t have much of an effect doesn’t mean the next storm will be so kind as to avoid us. And if you think Isaias wasn’t that threatening to begin with, tell that to the people of the Carolinas who had to deal with flooding from the storm surge when it made landfall Monday night. Or think about the people in Virginia, Maryland and the rest of the eastern seaboard who were dealing with tornado outbreaks as Isaias continued on its path.
If you feel somewhat angry that there turned out to be no danger from Isaias, then think about the storm a different way. Consider it a test run for the next one that could come our way. Did you have all the supplies you need for your hurricane kit? Did your family know what your hurricane plan was? Those are the questions that need to be asked right now because it’s not a matter of if we will get hit by another storm, it’s when.