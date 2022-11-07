The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Dec. 1 and if you needed a reminder of that, just check the radar around Puerto Rico for what may be the next named storm of the season. While we all hoped that we were out of the woods for this hurricane season, a fall surprise could be on the way in the next few days.

Invest 98L is right now a disorganized group of storms around Puerto Rico, but the National Hurricane Center is expecting it to turn into something more organized pretty soon. The center gives the invest a 80% chance of forming into a depression in the next 24 hours and a 90% chance of formation within five days.

More from this section