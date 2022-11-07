The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Dec. 1 and if you needed a reminder of that, just check the radar around Puerto Rico for what may be the next named storm of the season. While we all hoped that we were out of the woods for this hurricane season, a fall surprise could be on the way in the next few days.
Invest 98L is right now a disorganized group of storms around Puerto Rico, but the National Hurricane Center is expecting it to turn into something more organized pretty soon. The center gives the invest a 80% chance of forming into a depression in the next 24 hours and a 90% chance of formation within five days.
Where this potential late-season tropical incursion will make landfall is unknown. It could impact anywhere on Florida’s east coach from the southern tip of the state to the state line with Georgia. Obviously the further north it hits, the more likely the Golden Isles will feel some impact from whatever this system turns out to be.
Right now there are a lot of unknowns about what this invest will do. Nobody who lives along the Georgia coast should be panicking about the situation, but it would be prudent to keep an eye on what this storm does and make sure you are prepared for whatever comes.
Even if the storm doesn’t reach tropical storm or hurricane status, it is still a big collection of storms that many models currently have impacting our area in some form or fashion. If the Golden Isles is looking at a large amount of rain in a short time period, there could be significant flooding issues in the area.
The best example of this happening is a pretty recent one. Tropical Storm Elsa had lost plenty of steam by the time it arrived in the Isles in July 2021, but it stalled out over the area dumping more than 7 inches of rain on the area and spawning a tornado that damaged homes and businesses in Camden County.
It is possible the storm doesn’t affect much here. There is still a lot we don’t know about its trajectory or if it will even become a named system.
Instead of hoping for good luck, it is best to be prepared. Be sure to keep a close eye on the weather. Make sure your household knows the safety plan should a storm happen. Don’t drive through any areas that are flooded.
It’s better to be ready for nothing than to be surprised by a sudden, late season storm.