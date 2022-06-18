Voters in Brunswick and the Golden Isles have some unfinished business to attend to Tuesday. It is when they will decide which candidates in the runoff election will advance to the final round, the November general election.
Each candidate embraces specific government actions and priorities. As one might expect, voters usually support the officeseeker whose ideas are closest to their own. The chance of him or her being in a prime position to speak for and represent those ideals increases with each favorable vote.
Anyone who voted in the primary is eligible to participate in the runoff, though they must stick with the political party they chose in May. An individual who voted Democratic, for example, must ask for a Democratic ballot Tuesday.
Those who were registered to vote but for some reason or other failed to cast a ballot also can participate in the runoff election. They can vote either Democrat or Republican. The same goes for those who voted only in the nonpartisan primary in May.
Residents will have plenty of time to cast a ballot. Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone inside their official place to vote at closing time will be allowed to finish the process.
Republican runoff races are more local in nature than the Democratic runoff contests, all of which are statewide elections.
The two races on the Republican runoff ballot are for state Senate District 3, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, and state House District 179, which includes St. Simons Island.
The Senate District 3 runoff pits Mike Hodges against Jeff Hodges. Sen. Sheila McNeill, the Republican who currently holds the seat, is not running for re-election.
The House District 179 runoff is a showdown between Bob Duncan and Rick Townsend. Rep. Don Hogan, the Republican incumbent, is retiring from the state legislature at the end of this year.
Statewide Democratic runoffs on Tuesday’s ballot are: U.S. House 1st District, Joyce Marie Griggs and Wade Herring; lieutenant governor, Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall; commissioner of insurance, Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson; secretary of state, Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyan; and commissioner of labor, William “Will” Boddie Jr. and Nicole Horn.
These men and women have taken the time and spent the energy and money to put their names out there. Registered voters can express their gratitude and appreciation by taking a few minutes out of their schedule Tuesday to vote.