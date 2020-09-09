There was a time in America when discussing mental health was something that just wasn’t done. Admitting that you were feeling sad or depressed was considered a sign of weakness. Thankfully, many today understand that it actually takes an incredible amount of strength to talk to someone about the mental struggles they go through.
That is especially important considering the times we find ourselves in right now. No one could have imagined what life would look like in the midst of a global pandemic, or what it might do to our social lives.
We can’t help but be social people. We like to go to restaurants, movie theaters, sporting events and concerts not only for the food and entertainment, but also to experience it with other people. We enjoy spending time with friends and family. It’s been the human experience for centuries.
The pandemic has no doubt put a strain on mental health. Many of us sheltered in place for several weeks, only leaving home for essentials. For some, it meant isolating from normal social groups. For many, it meant spending several weeks cooped up inside with others who felt just as marooned indoors. That can put a serious strain on even the best of relationships.
Even though restrictions have been loosened, the pandemic combined with the rest of the negativity permeating throughout our world can lead some down a dark path. A feeling of hopelessness can turn into morbid thoughts.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It serves as a reminder of how important it is for all of us to take care of our mental health.
The stats paint a bleak picture. There is one death by suicide every 12 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States. Around the world it is the second leading cause of death for people 14 to 25 years old.
Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. According to the National Alliance of Mental Health, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Warning signs of trouble include increased alcohol or drug use, aggressive behavior, withdrawal from friends and family, dramatic mood swings and impulsive behavior.
Seek immediate help if you see someone engaging in suicidal behaviors that include collecting or saving pills, buying a weapon, giving away possessions, tying up loose ends or saying goodbye to friends and families.
If you need help or know someone who does, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If you are struggling, remember that no matter how hopeless the world may seem, there are people who love you and want what is best for you. Reach out to them to help you get through trying times.