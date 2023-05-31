Depending on who you ask, you may get a different date on what people call the start of summer.
Calendars have June 21 as the start of summer. That is the day of the summer solstice and the start of astronomical summer. Meteorologists group months of three together, so summer for them is June, July and August.
For practical purposes, most people consider Memorial Day weekend the start of summer. With school years ending and graduations taking place usually around the holiday weekend, it makes for a nice clean break in the schedule for many people.
Whatever you consider the first day of summer to be, the weather is definitely set to match whatever date you choose. The high is expected to be in the low to mid 80s for the near future with a chance of rain on several days. The heat and humidity of summer have a way of keeping people inside, but it is important for everyone to still be physically active during the summer.
Getting regular physical activity is one of the best things you can do to improve your overall health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that being physically active can improve your brain health, help maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of diseases, strengthen your bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday tasks.
It doesn’t matter what age you are either, everyone can benefit from regular physical activity.
According to the CDC, adults between 18 and 64 years old need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and two days of muscle-strengthening activities. The same thing is recommended for adults 65 years old and older, with the addition of balance activities.
For children and teens between 6 and 17 years old, the CDC recommends that they be active for 60 minutes every day. Children between 3 and 5 years old should be active throughout the day.
Being physically active can also be a group or family activity. You can enjoy the pristine vistas of the Golden Isles on a plethora of walking, running or biking paths. If you want to be more adventurous, our local waterways make for a great experience canoeing, kayaking or paddleboarding.
If you want to avoid the summer heat, you can always work out inside. Even doing the simplest exercises like push-ups or sit-ups inside can be beneficial.
Don’t get sucked into the doldrums of summer. Do something that will benefit your overall health and stay active this summer.