Unless you have avoided all forms of media for the last few months, you have probably been inundated with political ads for the upcoming primary. You’ve probably also seen the plethora of signs of various candidates while driving around.
Their effectiveness may vary from person to person, but their frequency does serve as a good reminder that the primary election is coming up very soon. That also means the deadline to register to vote in the primary is approaching even faster.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is April 25. If that sounds like it is far off, that is Monday.
If you haven’t registered to vote, there is good news. It is a relatively easy process to get registered. If you have a Georgia driver’s license or state ID, you can go online and complete the entire process in about five minutes, said Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration. If you would rather register in person, you can do so at the elections board’s office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
If you would like to vote via an absentee ballot, you have until May 13 to request one. Other key dates to remember include the early voting period, which starts May 2 and ends May 20 with voting open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Early ballots can be cast at the elections board’s office, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick and Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Now that you know the when and the where, let us answer another question you might have — why should you vote? This answer is obvious to most people, but there are some who have become jaded by the political process, the myriad ads that are thrust onto them or are just sick of the whole thing.
That is an understandable reaction, but the truth remains that the best way to have a say in your government — be it local, state or national — is to vote for the candidate that holds the values you would like to see in our elected leaders.
Having a say in government is a freedom that not everyone around the world has. It should be cherished, especially considering the heavy price so many have paid to make it happen. But it only works if the people use it.
Don’t forget to register to vote.