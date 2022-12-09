It is hard not to get caught up in the fun and festive nature of the holiday season. Whether it is enjoying the outstanding Christmas decorations around the area, enjoying the company of family and friends at a Christmas party or cozying up on the couch to watch your favorite Christmas movie or special, the season has a way of bringing out the holiday spirit in even the biggest curmudgeons.

Part of embracing the holiday season is the spirit of giving. People have most likely been shopping for gifts for family and friends since Halloween ended, but many are still out there looking for the perfect gift.

More from this section