It is hard not to get caught up in the fun and festive nature of the holiday season. Whether it is enjoying the outstanding Christmas decorations around the area, enjoying the company of family and friends at a Christmas party or cozying up on the couch to watch your favorite Christmas movie or special, the season has a way of bringing out the holiday spirit in even the biggest curmudgeons.
Part of embracing the holiday season is the spirit of giving. People have most likely been shopping for gifts for family and friends since Halloween ended, but many are still out there looking for the perfect gift.
The spirit of giving doesn’t have to be limited to people we know. There are people in the Golden Isles who are in need of help in a variety of ways. Some are looking to help provide their kids with gifts this Christmas. Some are just looking to put food on the table. Some just want a friendly face to interact with for a little while.
If there is one thing we do not doubt, it is the generosity of the Golden Isles. Time and time again, the residents of Glynn County have come through when people are in need. That’s why we want to encourage everyone this year to find a way to help out those who are less fortunate this Christmas.
If you have the means to do so, the Salvation Army is still in need of donations to help ensure that area kids in need have a good Christmas. As of earlier this week, all but 75 of the requests the Salvation Army put out on its Angel Trees had been picked up. Donations for toys and other products for kids between infancy and 12 years old can be taken to the Salvation Army office at 1624 Reynolds Street by Dec. 12.
Food pantries are also in need right now as the holiday season always stresses their supplies. There are a variety of pantries in the area that serve those in need daily and would be grateful to receive donations from people or businesses in such a time of need.
While this kind of giving is beneficial, you don’t have to give money or goods to help people. There are a lot of organizations that also need volunteers for a wide variety of services. It could be helping make and distribute food or providing some company for someone who is alone this holiday season.
There are plenty of ways to get involved and give back this holiday season. We encourage everyone to find the manner that suits them and pass along the giving sprit to others in the community.