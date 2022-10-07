The mercury is starting to fall across the Golden Isles. The low temperature this week has consistently been in the 50s, even if the highs are still in the low 80s. Early risers will likely find themselves reaching for a light jacket for the next few months.
As the temperatures continue to drop and we get deeper and deeper into fall, it puts a spotlight on another important season that isn’t far away — flu season. Typically, the flu season starts in late fall and rushes through early spring. That’s why the Coastal Health District and Glynn County Health Department are being proactive when it comes to giving out flu vaccines, as it takes two weeks for the immune system to respond fully to it.
The health department held a drive-thru vaccine clinic Thursday in Glynn County. Camden County will have its own drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday, and one is also planned for McIntosh County later this month.
While the clinics are a convenient way to get a flu shot, the health department began offering the vaccine by appointment this week. Glynn County residents can call 912-264-3961 to set up an appointment.
Why should you get a flu shot? For starters, experts are predicting a bad flu season for 2022-2023. This is based on how bad the flu season was in the southern hemisphere. Australia, in particular, was hit hard by the flu during its winter season, which occurs during the summer in the northern hemisphere.
Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District, said in a release that “there’s a good possibility that we are in for a harsher than usual flu season.” Davis encourages people to get the flu shot and follow good hygiene habits such as frequently washing hands and staying at home if you are feeling sick.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old. If you are medically cleared to get a flu vaccine, we encourage you to get it. That especially goes for people who are extremely vulnerable to the complications that come with the flu, including adults 65 years old and older, children under 5 years old, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and people with chronic conditions.
It’s easy to forget about how bad the flu can be after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years. But this nasty disease has done its fair share of damage to humanity too. Get a flu shot this year to protect yourself and others.