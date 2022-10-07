The mercury is starting to fall across the Golden Isles. The low temperature this week has consistently been in the 50s, even if the highs are still in the low 80s. Early risers will likely find themselves reaching for a light jacket for the next few months.

As the temperatures continue to drop and we get deeper and deeper into fall, it puts a spotlight on another important season that isn’t far away — flu season. Typically, the flu season starts in late fall and rushes through early spring. That’s why the Coastal Health District and Glynn County Health Department are being proactive when it comes to giving out flu vaccines, as it takes two weeks for the immune system to respond fully to it.

