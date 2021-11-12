When things are going well, it is easy for people to let their guard down. It is just a part of our nature to relax a bit when we’ve been on high alert for a long time.
The COVID-19 situation in Glynn County has thankfully come down from where it was a couple of months ago when a surge caused by the Delta variant ran rampant through the community. Southeast Georgia Health System’s resources and workers were strained as the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 stayed in the triple digits for weeks on end.
Thankfully that surge subsided, and we are in a better place when it comes to the virus. As of Wednesday, SGHS had only four hospitalizations for COVID-19 — all at its Brunswick hospital.
The availability of vaccines have helped us get some control over the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccination rate in Glynn County is still below the threshold for herd immunity, but it has climbed to 50%. Camden County is still struggling with only 38% of its population vaccinated.
We have encouraged people who are eligible and medically cleared to get the vaccine to do so, and we hope that the eligible population that is not vaccinated will get the shot.
It would be foolish to think that we have this virus beat. Earlier this month, an off-shoot of the Delta variant was detected in labs in California, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and other states. We must keep our guard up so that we can avoid a repeat of what happened over the summer and early fall.
Speaking of keeping our guard up, COVID isn’t the only microbial concern this time of year. Cooler temperatures also mean flu season is in full swing.
The last flu season was a mild one in our area. It helps that the same precautions we were taking to avoid getting COVID-19 also helped limit the spread of the flu. But with those restrictions mostly gone and more people visiting each other this holiday season, we could be in for a tougher flu season.
The Coastal Health District’s top suggestion for avoiding the flu this season is the same as its best advice on COVID-19 — get the vaccine. If you haven’t gotten either vaccine, you can get both at the same time. Both are readily available at the county health department, and both could save a life.
Let’s not let our guard down too quickly. If you are medically able to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot, we encourage you to do so. Let’s spread gratitude and cheer over the next couple of months, not two potentially deadly diseases.