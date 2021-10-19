If you reside within the city limits and are registered to vote, please do so. You can cast a ballot now during early voting at the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., or wait for the general election on Nov. 2 to make your decision at your assigned precinct.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Voters who work or who are busy on weekdays may cast their ballot on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is an important election for this port city. Residents will fill two seats on the five-member commission. They will elect a new mayor and a North Ward Commissioner. South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris is running for another term unopposed.
City residents will vote for commissioners in both wards, regardless of where they live in the confines of Brunswick.
Electing the persons who can best deal with the present while planning for the future for the next four years is vital to the continued success of Brunswick. Mayor Cornell Harvey and the four commissioners have reenergized this municipality over the past eight years and set the city on a path that opens the door to economic opportunity, jobs and affordable housing.
Critical to this municipality’s success is a dedicated city manager who’s willing to go that extra mile for the commission, for residents and for the business community.
The commission accomplished that all-important objective when they hired Regina McDuffie. The new mayor and new commissioner will hopefully work harmoniously with the city manager’s office to keep Brunswick moving in a positive direction.
Voters have a wide slate of candidates from which to choose. Deciding who to support may not be easy for some. The best way to form an opinion of how well a candidate might perform in office is to consider what he or she has achieved up to now in their own lives.
Aspiring to be the mayor for the next four years starting in January are Ann M. Senior, Cosby Johnson, Helen Rachel Ladson, Ivan D. Figueroa, John D. Perry II, Robbie Tucker, Travis Slim Riddle and Vincent T. Williams, the current North Ward commissioner.
Seeking to replace Williams in the North Ward Commission post are Earnest Peewee Culbreath, Gary B. Cook Sr., Kendra Leola Rolle and Neil R. Foster.
Decide which candidate best fits your idea of what government ought to be and support him or her at the ballot box.