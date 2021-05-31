The last Monday in May is reserved for Memorial Day. Like many of our national holidays, the meaning of Memorial Day can get lost among the things we do around it — beach trips, vacations, holiday sales, etc. But it is important that we remember the true spirit of the holiday.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who died fighting to preserve our freedom. Our independence wasn’t just given to us. Americans have fought and died to acquire and preserve that freedom since 1776.
It is impossible to express our gratitude enough for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our way of life. Soldiers died on the battlefields of the Revolutionary War to free the United States from the rule of a king an ocean away.
World War II saw Americans die around the world as we fought against the tyranny of the Axis Powers. In Europe, Americans joined our allies to fight back against the brutal and oppressive regime of Hitler. In the Pacific, the U.S. took the fight to Japanese forces after their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. America and its allies were victorious in the end, but we paid a hefty toll for that victory.
The fight to preserve our way of life continues to this day. In September, it will have been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 as hijacked planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon while a fourth hijacked plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Men and women in uniform are still fighting, and dying, against our enemies to protect our nation.
As long as we are the prosperous and free nation in the world, the U.S. will have enemies. Where there is a threat to our freedom, Americans will be fighting back to maintain what we have earned. Unfortunately, that means some will have to make the ultimate sacrifice.
It is up to us to make sure that sacrifice is never forgotten. However you are enjoying your holiday weekend, don’t forget the men and women who have died to make it possible.
Take a moment today to say a prayer and thank them for the sacrifices they made. Without them, America would not be the bastion of freedom it is today.