They stood up for America when enemies abroad threatened the freedoms and blessings enjoyed by their countrymen. Saying goodbye to loved ones — to moms and dads, spouses, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters — they submitted their minds and bodies to weeks and months of strenuous training exercises and preparation.
In the end, armed, many left for destinations thousands of miles from home to a land they knew only by name. Their job: to put themselves and all the training received between an enemy of the United States and the shores of home.
The lucky ones made it back, many of them replacing the title of soldier, sailor, airmen, Marine or Guardsmen with a new status: veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.
They stood up for us, for our country and our envied way of life. Question now is, will we stand up for them, for these defenders of freedom?
Today, Veterans Day, is a good time to start. If you know a man or woman who has served, thank them for their service. And if you have the time or can make the time, attend one of the ceremonies or parades in the region being held to honor their courage, dedication to country and commitment for freedom. They would appreciate it. So would their families.
It takes genuine love of country and real guts to serve in the Armed Forces of these United States. It is a dangerous world. Those who enlist never know when they will find themselves in harm’s way. Many do. Chances are, you know someone who has or is today.
Even those who never saw combat did not know they wouldn’t at the time they raised their right hand and took an oath to defend their country. Their very enlistment indicated they were ready to do whatever would be necessary to protect their country from foreign aggression.
On behalf of all Americans, we salute the men and women who have served and who are serving today.
They are the very reason we remain free today and the very promise that we will remain free tomorrow.