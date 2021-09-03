Anyone who has been outside around dusk or dawn in the Golden Isles knows how annoying it can be dealing with various insects. They see us as nothing more than walking buffets while we try to enjoy what is usually the coolest parts of the day.
The presence of mosquitoes especially can be more than irritating, they can also cause bodily harm. That’s why it’s important to pay attention when the Coastal Health District puts out a warning like it did earlier this week.
The health district sent out a notice Monday that the West Nile Virus had been detected in a mosquito sample from downtown Brunswick. The virus being found is an indication that the virus is actively circulating in the local mosquito populations, regardless of the specific location of the positive test.
Luckily, there has only been one case of West Nile in the state this year, and it occurred outside of the eight counties covered by the health district. But it isn’t the only mosquito problem we have seen along the coast this summer.
In early August, an adult resident in Liberty County died as a result of Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Like West Nile, EEE is a potentially deadly virus that is transferred to humans by mosquitoes.
With all that is going on in the world, it would be easy to brush off concerns about mosquito-born viruses. Most people infected with West Nile do not feel sick, according to the health department. About 20% of those infected will have mild symptoms like a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
But West Nile can be a serious and even deadly infection for some people. That’s why it is important to follow the health district’s guidance when it comes to preventing mosquito bites.
The district encourages residents to follow some simple rules to help prevent mosquito bites like:
• Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.
• Use insect repellant containing DEET on exposed skin.
• Empty outdoor containers that hold standing water because they are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
• Keep mosquitoes out of your house by making sure doors and windows are in good shape and fit tightly and any torn or damaged screens are fixed.
It’s useful to follow these prevention methods anyway, but it is extremely important now that we know West Nile is in our mosquito population.