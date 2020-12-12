Georgia’s two Republican senators better hope they don’t do as much as sneeze without a mask within 100 miles of a child or elderly citizen between now and the Jan. 5 runoff election. If they do, count on it making screaming front page headlines across the nation and falsely labeled by the opposition as an act of cruel and deliberate meanness.
Judging from what some are calling “news reports” about the two during these sensitive pre-election days, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are target bullseyes for those who are hoping to put the nation in the all-too-eager hands of advocates of socialism. Every step either senator takes is overscrutinized and immersed in a political odor tank by an opposition bent on smearing their candidacy with a foul taste and smell.
For the Rip Van Winkles among us, for those who have been asleep for the past 12 months, this sordid strategy might be working. Everyone else recognizes it for what it really is: sheer desperation by opponents to capture the United States Senate.
What this negative campaign against the two incumbents hopes to do is draw the attention of voters away from reality. Those responsible for it are hoping Georgians will look their way and fail to notice that despite painful sacrifices and the tragic loss of so many of our friends, neighbors and loved ones to an ongoing global pandemic, the state and nation are still standing. We’re grieving, but we’re still a force to be reckoned with in a brutal fight for survival and for victory over a killer virus that is now within our grasp.
Today’s leadership and our strong will got us to this point. Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.
Needless to say, the state and nation’s success at enduring COVID-19 could change under new guidance and rules from new leadership. Every uphill mile Georgia and the rest of the United States has struggled to surmount to this point could instantly be for naught by the quick stroke of a pen.
Early voting in the election for the two Senate seats begins Monday. Cast your ballot for the individual of your choice. It’s what freedom of choice is all about. Just make sure your decision is free of the contamination of political jabber and innuendo.