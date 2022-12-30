The holiday season is one of revelry for many people. Between Christmas gatherings and New Year’s Eve parties, plenty of people will be enjoying the season. Unfortunately, sometimes people partake in a little too much revelry when it comes to drinking and other mind-altering substances, and then try hit the road to their next destination.

Why people think they can get away with doing this is hard to understand. According to Col. Chris Wright, Georgia Department of Public Safety commissioner, 195 drivers were arrested in the state for driving under the influence around Christmas last year and 254 drivers were arrested during the New Year’s holiday period.

More from this section