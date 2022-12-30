The holiday season is one of revelry for many people. Between Christmas gatherings and New Year’s Eve parties, plenty of people will be enjoying the season. Unfortunately, sometimes people partake in a little too much revelry when it comes to drinking and other mind-altering substances, and then try hit the road to their next destination.
Why people think they can get away with doing this is hard to understand. According to Col. Chris Wright, Georgia Department of Public Safety commissioner, 195 drivers were arrested in the state for driving under the influence around Christmas last year and 254 drivers were arrested during the New Year’s holiday period.
The statistics show just how dangerous it is to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. According to the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration, there were 11,654 people killed nationally in drunk driving crashes with 209 of those deaths occurring during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods. Drunk driving fatalities accounted for nearly one-third of all crash fatalities in 2020.
Two recent incidents in the Isles should remind everyone of the danger and consequences that come with driving while intoxicated.
Police arrested a man on DUI and other charges after a Dec. 23 incident that saw the suspect allegedly hit several parked vehicles on Newcastle Street before plowing into Hanover Square. The destruction done to the square included damage to its fencing, landscaping and water fountain — $50,000 worth of damage, according to city officials.
On Tuesday, police arrested a woman for DUI/drugs and other charges after she allegedly crashed a minivan into a home in the 5300 block of U.S. 341 at 5:24 a.m. Thankfully, no one was hurt in either incident.
A DUI is one of the most selfish crimes someone can commit. People who operate a vehicle after drinking or doing drugs are not only putting their own safety at risk, but they also are putting other drivers and passengers on the road in danger.
If you are too drunk or high to drive, it isn’t safe for you to try to bike or walk home. That could also end in tragedy if you were to walk or bike into traffic without knowing it because you were intoxicated.
There are a myriad of ways for people who overindulge to get home without getting behind the wheel. There are plenty of ride-share and taxi services available in the Golden Isles that can get you home. If you go out with a group, having a designated driver is a solid plan for getting home.
Make no mistake, police will be on the lookout for those who are driving drunk or high this New Year’s weekend. Don’t become a statistic or a tragedy this weekend. Do everyone a favor by not driving drunk or high.