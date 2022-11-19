Anyone who thinks Glynn County does not have a problem with DUI driving need only to follow this newspaper’s CrimeScene report. Prepare to be shocked and to begin wondering how loved ones manage to make it home without colliding with a motorist whose sight, mind and reflexes are compromised.
A small percentage of those who attempt to pilot a vehicle while intoxicated or high on drugs are removed from the roads by alert police. For the most part, their own actions — or inactions in many cases — give them away. They will stop or slow down at traffic signals when the light is green, swerve all over the road or do something else that indicates they might be impaired.
The worrisome part are those who are not plucked off the highways by law enforcement, the tipsy or soused drivers whose routes steer them away from the trained, watchful eyes of police. The lucky ones will make it home in one piece. The unlucky ones will not and will occasionally take an innocent experienced or inexperienced driver with them.
No one expects city, county or state police to catch them all. They cannot be everywhere. Most communities can consider themselves fortunate these days to be able to even field road patrols.
At any rate, driving under the influence is a problem, one that tends to reach a frightening crescendo during the holiday season, which starts with Thanksgiving. Social gatherings and festive parties commonly include the consumption of beer, wine and heavier spirits. Trouble is, not everyone knows when to stop or is wise enough to arrange a safe ride home.
We’re calling on people who care about the safety of their guests and others to be responsible this holiday season.
If hosting a party, be sure someone remains in a sober state to monitor guests. Collect car keys if necessary. Don’t allow friends or family to risk their lives or the life of any adult or teen who might be in their path. Call a taxi or have someone who has not been drinking ferry them home or prepare a place for them to rest until the effects of alcohol wear off.
Motorists who spot someone driving erratically also can help. They can pull off the road to a safe spot and call 911. Report the location of the vehicle, make, model and color if known and direction of travel. The sooner a wasted driver is off the road, the better and the safer for everyone.
Play it smart this holiday season. Do not drink and drive.