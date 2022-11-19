Anyone who thinks Glynn County does not have a problem with DUI driving need only to follow this newspaper’s CrimeScene report. Prepare to be shocked and to begin wondering how loved ones manage to make it home without colliding with a motorist whose sight, mind and reflexes are compromised.

A small percentage of those who attempt to pilot a vehicle while intoxicated or high on drugs are removed from the roads by alert police. For the most part, their own actions — or inactions in many cases — give them away. They will stop or slow down at traffic signals when the light is green, swerve all over the road or do something else that indicates they might be impaired.

