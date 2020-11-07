When it comes to protecting the citizens of this nation from a full-scale attack from abroad, the United States is at the top of its game. It’s second to none in this vital regard. But when it comes to protecting Americans in their homes and businesses from criminals, slap the United States with a big F for failure. Make that a double F. It can, but it doesn’t.
Just recently, the national news media reported about businesses boarding up shops and residents vacating their homes in anticipation of a scourge of disgruntled voters. They acted defensively after being warned about angry rioters torching businesses and homes after robbing them of their contents and valuables. All were advised to flee to avoid assault or worse.
Chain stores like Target, CVS and Macy’s took heed, boarding up their stores in the larger cities across the country. Tiffany and Saks Fifth Avenue did likewise out of what was described as an “abundance of caution.” They did not want the contents of their businesses to be targeted by political rioters displeased with election results.
This is not democracy. It’s rule by thuggery when tyrants can openly and freely terrorize individuals and families and threaten their welfare and lives with impunity if an election does not go their way.
Americans have seen these same outbreaks of violence in other nations, in Third World countries where people are mostly uneducated and easily herded into the camp of the candidate with the most guns. Who to support is not a hard choice when someone is pointing a gun at your head or in the face of a loved one.
The United States has not dipped that far down the scale of lawlessness yet, but expect to see more outbursts of violence in the future if authorities fail to get a grip on it.
True believers in freedom do not contest an elected government by stealing, torching or beating up their fellow man. They do it in a court of law or, the way it’s supposed to work, at the ballot box.
Allow animals to run amok, and amok is what you’ll get. Let criminals run amok in the cities, and expect more of the same until authorities see fit to do their job and stop them.