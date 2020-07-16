For the record, let us be perfectly clear. We support police — city, county, state and federal. They are all that stand between a civilized, free society and utter chaos.
Defund police? On the contrary, boost their salaries. If anyone deserves a king’s income, it’s the men and women sworn to uphold the law.
The threat to their health and safety has never been greater than it is today. They’re being ambushed, shot at and killed in communities large and small. Yet, undeterred, these brothers- and sisters-in-arms show up at work each day ready to protect and to serve. They are unswerving in their mission, and thank God for that. Thank God for their dedication to duty.
Communities do not need fewer police. They need more. Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, crime goes on. Thieves steal billions in goods from honest citizens each year. Legions of Americans annually are accosted or violently assaulted, many of them scarred for life.
Consider the number of murders that occur across the nation each year. In 2018 alone, 16,214 men, women and children were killed in cold blood. Some 17,294 were homicide victims the year before that, and the lives of 17,413 were taken by murderers the year before that.
Imagine what these statistics would look like without police. Frightening, to say the least.
Sure, there are a few who should have never worn the badge. But they represent less than an iota of the ranks of reputable officers who patrol our streets and stand watch over our communities and children.
Forget the city police woman who went out of her way to make sure a single-parent family did not go without a meal, and forget the county policeman who delivered a baby when it was impossible for the mother to get to the hospital in time. For some reason alien to most, all their beyond-the-call-of-duty actions and deeds speed by the public memory with the velocity and visibility of a rapidly vanishing shooting star. These devout sentinels tend to draw the least attention of the national media. That’s just wrong.
We appreciate our police and join their families in praying for their safety.