In the theme song to the 1984 hit movie “Ghostbusters,” singer Ray Parker Jr. asks “if there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?” The answer, of course, flows with the lyrics: “Ghostbusters!”
Funny stuff, the “Ghostbusters” movie and its popular theme song. Good for a few hours of entertainment for those who enjoy ticklish comedies and the zany antics of silly guys like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.
In real life, though, there is nothing funny about strange noises and unfamiliar people lurking about at night.
When either occurs, it’s not ghostbusters that’s going to be summoned to the neighborhood. It will be whatever law enforcement agency responds to the 911 call.
With or without backup, flashlight in hand, a police officer will enter the unknown on the darkest of nights to face whatever might be afoot to put a citizen’s fears at ease. In many cases strange sounds amount to nothing more than something tipped over by a skittish animal or knocked to the ground by mischievous winds.
Then there’s the rare occasion when it’s more than that, when the source of concern turns out to be a prowler. With luck, police will catch the interloper. A feeling of personal safety will then gradually return, aided by the proven knowledge that the men and women in blue, people who are willing to risk life and limb for the well-being of others, are only a phone call away.
Most residents may not realize just how often this scenario plays out in communities across this great land of ours. Most are unaware of how frequently peace officers put their own lives and the future of their own families on the line for the safety of others. It’s the oath they take, to protect and to serve.
Don’t dare say they do it for the money, especially in small communities like Brunswick and the Golden Isles. The majority of citizens would not consider for even a millisecond doing what these protectors are often tasked to do for the low monetary reward they receive.
Sure, like any other group, there are a few rotten apples in the bunch — individuals drawn to the profession for the wrong reason. But their numbers pale dramatically when compared to the legions of men and women who are dedicated public servants.
How do we know this? Their commitment to law and order makes it possible for us to freely move about the community and send our children to school, to summer camps and distant colleges. That’s how. They are the thin blue line separating good from evil.
They are unsung heroes.