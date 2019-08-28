So far, 2019 has been a quiet year on the hurricane front. There have only been three named storms with Hurricane Barry being the worst of the bunch. While Barry did drop a lot of rain, the Category 1 hurricane’s unusual formation (developing out of a low pressure system that moved down from the interior of the U.S. and into the Gulf of Mexico) kept it from becoming a bigger threat.
But as we creep closer to September, the Atlantic is starting to heat up. If you haven’t noticed, Tropical Storm Dorian is currently working its way through the Caribbean.
How strong Dorian will get and where it might impact the Southeastern United States is still unknown. The National Hurricane Center, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, has the storm making landfall about halfway up Florida’s eastern coast on Sunday afternoon as a tropical storm.
Of course, we all know that this can change pretty quickly. There are too many unknown factors right now to really know where and how intensely Dorian will make landfall.
While this may not have an effect at all on the Golden Isles, we encourage everyone to make sure to be prepared in case Dorian decides to take a stroll farther north into our neck of the woods. If it turns out Dorian misses us, then your preparation will have been good practice should we have to deal with a bigger storm later.
The first step would be to make sure that you have a hurricane kit ready to go.
Ready Georgia recommends that kits contain a gallon of water per person per day, for at least three days, a three-day supply of non-perishable food, a battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, emergency charger for mobile devices, first-aid kit, extra batteries and other items. Don’t forget to take any medications you need and supplies your pets may need into account when making a kit.
This is also an excellent time to make sure you have a plan of action in place for a storm and that everybody in your house knows what that plan is. This isn’t something you want to leave to the last minute. If you don’t have a plan, now is a good time to figure one out.
While it is important to stay calm and not panic about the possible arrival of Dorian, it is prudent to make sure you and your family are prepared to deal with whatever comes this way. With any luck, Dorian will be nothing more than a dress rehearsal.