The when, where and how people should build in Glynn County has been a trending topic in the area for a long time. Whether it is a fight over where the new jail should be built or development fights on St. Simons Island, no local issue has the ability to rile up a lot of people like development.
The issues have led to an influx of lawsuits the past few years from developers and residents. Redundancies, outdated language and policies, and other issues made a lot of people realize the county’s zoning regulations needed a change.
County officials engaged planning and architecture firm TSW to guide the county’s efforts to overhaul. Their report was released in September for public feedback. It can be found at glynncounty.org/zoningupdate by clicking the “diagnostic report” link.
The report includes policy questions for the general public and technical questions for Glynn County commissioners and county staff members. Topics range from questions about building requirements and design standards to public notices, zoning variances, affordable housing incentives, historical homes, light pollution and coastal construction regulations.
The public has had a chance to offer some feedback online to the report, but today citizens will get to do that in person. A public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick where citizens will have a chance to chime in on the process.
The meeting will also include employees from Glynn County’s Community Development Department, consultants and members of the Mainland and Island planning commissions. The notice for the hearing says that each person who wants to speak will only be allowed to speak once and for no more than five minutes.
While there are some who will complain about that time limit, there are likely to be many people who will want to ask a question or give their thoughts on the report. The meeting would be unproductive and way too long if people were allowed to speak for as long as they want.
We want to encourage everyone who can to attend the meeting. The zoning changes for the area have been a long time coming, and it is important that the opinions and questions of a wide range of citizens are considered when making such a dramatic change.
If you plan to speak at the meeting, we suggest you come prepared to take full advantage of your opportunity. Read the full report, jot down some questions or comments ahead of time and be able to adjust on the fly if those questions are raised before you get a chance to speak.
We also encourage everyone to be patient at the meeting and as the new ordinances are written. Not only will this likely be a long meeting, it is also the first tangible step in a long process.
Be active, participate and let your voice be heard, but do so in a respectful and orderly manner. Nothing will get done if we shout over each other.