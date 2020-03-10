The consequences as a novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spreads around the U.S. are starting to be seen. Some of those are probably closer to home than many in the Isles would like.
In Georgia, the state’s fourth largest school district is closing all schools after a middle school teacher in the Fulton County School System was diagnosed with the illness. The schools will be closed for at least today and possibly longer.
That is just the latest development as the world tries to get this insidious virus under control. Sports leagues are working on contingency plans for games, including possibly playing without fans in the seats, while they take steps such as banning reporters from their usual access to the locker room in an overabundance of caution.
Unfortunately, while closing an entire school system and the potential of darkening sports arenas may be the correct calls, it will no doubt tip some people into panic mode concerning the virus. They may believe things you would like to think a sane person would see as “extremely questionable” at best and outright dumb at worst.
Drinking bleach is never a good idea. Yet there are some on social media peddling that as a cure for this new coronavirus. The only way drinking bleach is a cure for the coronavirus is if you consider death itself a cure from the virus.
There are other “cures” being pushed through internet memes, but there are also old-fashion charlatans looking to take advantage of the situation. According to The Associated Press, U.S. regulators sent out notices to seven companies that were falsely claiming their products could prevent or cure conoravirus. The Food and Drug Administration is also working with online retailers to remove products making such claims.
Despite what you may have heard or read somewhere, there are not any products that have been approved by the government to treat or prevent COVID-19. So don’t believe the person on a late night infomercial trying to shoehorn the coronavirus into his spiel as to why you should buy their product.
Panic has a way of skewing our judgment. That’s why when there are scary situations like this virus outbreak, it is important that you know where the news you are digesting comes from. Unless the claim comes from a reputable source, it should be thoroughly questioned.
What you can do is keep your hands washed, be sure to stay at home if you are sick and be considerate of others. It may not have the shock value of drinking bleach, but following those rules will do more to stop the spread of the virus.