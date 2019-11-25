This is a busy week for a lot of families. Of course Thursday is Thanksgiving, the day we gather with friends and family to feast, watch football and give thanks for all the blessings the year has brought.
But this week is also one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Stores offer up some of their best deals of the year on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Black Friday has devolved into stores trying to one-up each other with extreme deals that drive customers to their stores.
We understand the need to get a good deal. Christmas shopping can be expensive, especially if you are shopping for a lot of people. We would never begrudge someone making their money go as far as it can.
We do ask that you do us, and the community, one favor this holiday shopping season — don’t forget about local businesses. While we all know Black Friday is Friday, Saturday is Small Business Saturday. The day encourages people to shop at local stores.
This year is the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, and the numbers show just how important it is to shop locally. According to the official Small Business Saturday website, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business goes back into the community.
In this age of internet shopping and giant chain stores offering deals that only they can, it’s easy to forget that there are a lot of local businesses who have quality goods that will look good under the tree this holiday season. That is especially true in the Golden Isles, which has a plethora of stores that offer unique items you won’t find anywhere else.
Shopping locally provides several benefits for our community. First, supporting local businesses helps our economy by allowing those businesses to continue to employ members of the community.
Not only are you helping those who work at and own local businesses, but you are also helping keep tax dollars in the community. While many of us lament being overtaxed, sales taxes provide much-needed money to the community that support a variety of initiatives in the area. Shopping locally allows taxpayers to have their money invested back into the community.
So when you are planning out how and when you are going to shop this holiday weekend, don’t forget to support your local businesses too, where you can get great gifts and support the community at the same time.