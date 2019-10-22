St. Simons Island is a very special, very unique place. That’s not exactly breaking news to anyone who has crossed the F.J. Torras Causeway to visit it. The island’s alluring aesthetics and natural charm have a way of sticking with a person.
Its appeal is also driving a lot more people to the island. St. Simons isn’t the secret getaway it used to be. While that is a good thing when looking at the tourism industry and everything positive that comes to the area, unchecked growth can lead to issues.
Has St. Simons grown too much? Can the island’s natural charm and beauty be saved? Two filmmakers who live on St. Simons are asking residents to consider those questions.
George Crain and Lance Lipman made the 15-minute documentary “St. Simons: Surviving Success” to get people involved when it comes to the island’s future. The community will get that chance at 1 p.m. Thursday at a screening for the documentary at Island Cinemas, 44 Cinema Lane, located just off of Sea Island Road on St. Simons.
Crain and Lipman will host a question-and-answer session after the screening as well as a presentation from George Ragsdale of Citizens for St. Simons and Sea Island on growth projections.
We know making it to a documentary screening on a Thursday afternoon is not the easiest thing to do. Still, we encourage all who can to come see for yourself. We’ve had a chance to view the short film and can say it does a tremendous job of pointing out the reasons we love St. Simons Island so much.
The documentary features panoramic aerial footage of the beaches, marshes and maritime forests that give St. Simons its unique appeal. That landscape is interspersed with stories from island residents telling their favorite memories of island life.
The documentary is a love letter to St. Simons Island that will move long-time residents, frequent visitors or someone who has just arrived to the island. It will also make viewers wonder how much of that natural beauty, charm and aesthetic we can afford to lose.
The filmmakers are not saying they have the answer to the problem. The truth is, no one person does. But one of the things that is echoed in the film is that we will have to work together to help preserve what makes St. Simons so unique. We hope that everyone who sees the film, and even those who don’t, ask themselves the same questions that the filmmakers are asking in the film. Then together, we can work to find a solution.