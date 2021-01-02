The two Republican candidates hoping to return to the United States Senate to speak for Georgia and the two Democrats hoping to replace them are playing the age-old game of “anything and everything goes” as the calendar moves the state closer to the all-important Jan. 5 runoff election. Each side is accusing the other of questionable actions and of subscribing to flawed beliefs that will lead to the destruction of democracy and the nation.
Wading through all the mud-slinging and false accusations can be difficult. There’s been so much of it of late that voters vaguely familiar with the run-off cast must dig for the truth.
In all actuality, none of the four candidates are advocating the razing of the nation or democracy. They do, however, have different ideas about the federal government, particularly with regards to its role and limitations. They embrace the same ideologies and pursuits as the two political parties in which they’re affiliated.
When applying party labels to the candidates, voters will get this: Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are conservatives like most members of the Republican Party; Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are liberals like most members of the Democratic Party, though their slight tilt toward the progressive wing separates them from the party’s mainstream.
In a nutshell, Republicans believe too much government, federal regulation, stunts economic growth and kills jobs by choking free enterprise and discouraging investment. Democrats, on the other hand, advocate stronger government participation in the nation’s economy. That includes dictating its direction with the use of tax-provided incentives.
Republicans generally oppose the 2016 Paris Agreement, which requires the United States to decrease its dependence on fossil fuels more so than that required of China and India, two of the world’s biggest polluters. President Obama signed the agreement, but President Trump pulled the United States out of it, saying it would cripple the nation while allowing the economies of China and India to blossom even more than they already have.
President-Elect Biden and the Democrats want to realign the United States with the agreement. They argue it is necessary if the world is ever to get a grip on climate change. This includes lowering the nation’s dependency on fossil fuels.
The conservative view is best. It keeps the federal government off the backs of citizens in pursuit of dreams and keeps the United States of America an independent nation. The Paris Agreement, as favored by President-elect Biden and the Democrats, puts the U.S. and its citizens back under the thumb of Russia, China, France and the rest of the globe. That’s not a good place to be for a nation that is the envy of all others.
The platforms of the two parties and candidates can be found on the Internet. Research them. Know what each stands for and vote according to your own convictions Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.