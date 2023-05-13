If you are reading this before the postal service delivers your mail today, please take note. Mail carriers, as they usually do this time of the year, will be picking up any canned or other nonperishable food you leave at the mailbox.
If you can afford to, please participate. Rest assured, the food you donate will not go to waste. It will feed someone. It will be eaten.
Contrary to what may be the belief of some, there is hunger in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. That is especially true among the most vulnerable of us all: children.
As anyone who has been to the grocery store this year well knows, the cost of feeding oneself or a family has skyrocketed. No telling what altitude the cost of food will ascend to before inflation and other issues release their grip on prices.
Until that happens, buying power will continue to diminish. Consumers will continue to pay more for less. Have you noticed that a five-pound bag of sugar is now a four-pound bag of sugar?
This is hard enough on an individual or a couple. Imagine how increasingly difficult it has become for a mother or father trying to feed a family of four or more. Rising costs are pushing more and more parents and their families into free food lines.
Today’s Stamp Out Hunger food collection by mail carriers will be a life ring to many. Food collected will go to pantries in the community that give away food to needy individuals and families. The Salvation Army, the oldest of such charity organizations, will be among the recipients of this Saturday’s collection.
If for some reason you are unable to donate food today but will be able to later, please do so. While the government plays a major role in the fight against hunger in this nation, do not count on its services reaching every individual, every family or every child in our community on a daily basis.
We can see to that. We can by donating food or money to the cause.
Other food pantries that accept food or monetary donations, in addition to the Salvation Army, include Feed My Sheep, Safe Harbor and the Sparrow’s Nest.