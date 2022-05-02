There was a celebration on Jekyll Island a few weeks ago with a large crowd lined up to see the stars of the show — Margoi and Genie. Don’t’ worry if you aren’t familiar with those names. They’re not famous musicians or influencers, they’re sea turtles.
It was a momentous occasion because Margoi and Genie were heading back out to their natural habitat. Both had been receiving treatment at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island but were now healthy enough to return to the ocean. The turtle release on April 18 was the first turtle release the center has had since 2019.
It was a great day not just because it was the first release in three years, but because sea turtles are an endangered species. All six species of sea turtles in U.S. waters — green, hawksbill, Kemp’s ridley, leatherback, loggerhead and olive ridley — are protected by the Endangered Species Act. That means the species could go extinct if we don’t work to protect their numbers.
That is what makes the next couple of months crucial. The sea turtle nesting season in Georgia typically runs from late May to mid-August, according the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Loggerheads are the only species that regularly nest on the state’s barrier islands. Green and leatherback turtles occasionally nest on Georgia beaches while Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles seasonally forage or migrate through Georgia waters.
That means that starting soon, you may find yourself walking along a local beach and see a sea turtle coming up onto land to lay its eggs. It is especially important for people to give the turtle its space so nothing impedes it from laying its eggs.
Some of the DNR’s tips include:
• Minimize beachfront lighting during sea turtle nesting season.
• Don’t use flashlights and flash photography when walking on the beach at night.
• Don’t disturb turtle tracks as it helps researchers and volunteers find nests so they can mark and help protect them.
• Don’t touch or disturb hatchlings.
• Properly dispose of your garbage and remove lounge chairs and umbrellas from beaches at night.
You should also be alert for any potential sea turtles crossing while you are driving. It is not out of the question to see a sea turtle making its way across the Jekyll Island or F.J. Torras causeways in search of a place to nest.
Losing a species to extinction has a negative effect on our ecosystem, but with a few simple steps, we can all do our part to help nesting sea turtles. Be on the lookout when having fun this spring and summer.