Residents who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 and who have dropped recommended safety precautions should take note: counties in the Coastal Health District are experiencing an upward trend in the community transmission index. That includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
The community transmission index is the number of new cases over the previous 14 days. The increases began occurring before the July 4th holiday and the gathering of large Independence Day crowds, reported Ginger Heidel, risk coordinator with the Coastal Health District.
Heidel said any of a number of factors could be to blame for the uptick.
“We know that more infectious variants of coronavirus are now circulating in Georgia,” she told The News. “At the same time, more people are gathering and fewer are wearing masks or social distancing. Also, a majority of people in these counties and across Georgia remain unvaccinated.”
There’s no excuse for the rise in infections other than sheer carelessness or stubbornness. Anyone opposed to the vaccine ought to take the proper precautions, for their own well-being if no one else’s.
It’s not like anyone is oblivious to the prescribed safety precautions. Everyone knows the drill. Health officials and other concerned citizens have reminded us of it almost daily since the coronavirus arrived in this small area of the world.
Those who fear the vaccination shots ought to study up on them before drawing a negative or positive conclusion. Real research, it ought to be noted, does not include the undocumented opinions of individuals on Facebook or Twitter. File their thoughts with individual reports of sea monsters, attacks from outer space and Elvis sightings.
Talk to the professionals, men and women in the health field. Talk to the doctor trusted to resolve your health ailments or the pharmacist handling your personal prescriptions. Count on them, real people with real knowledge, knowing more about medicine and prevention.
At the very least, take precautions until this region and nation are out of the woods. Wear a mask when in crowds, keep a safe distance away from others, or avoid crowds all together.
Numbers are still down in comparison to what they were this time last year, but Georgians, as are other Americans in other states, are still being hospitalized with the virus. Some aren’t making it home.
Do your part to help your state — your nation, your planet — triumph over this potentially deadly virus.