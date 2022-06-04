We must take care of ourselves. That is the best advice for any community that values its children and its people.
Politicians in Washington and in state capitals across the nation will rage on and continue to argue tirelessly over the control or management of guns. It is a free-for-all, tongue-wagging debate that heats up like the afternoon summer sun whenever incidents like the recent one in Uvalde, Texas, occur.
It would be more realistic to imagine a politician taking to the air by flapping his arms than it would be to think they could actually solve this or any other real problem by flapping their tongues. Republicans scoff at ideas forwarded by Democrats, and Democrats stump on proposals suggested by Republicans. Nothing ever changes. The very least they could do is apologize to the American people for their clumsy, inept attempt at government.
Today’s debate will end like all the ones before it. Nothing will be resolved. There may be a little tinkering here and there, but nothing substantive will be decided. Our sons and daughters will be just as vulnerable to lunatics with guns as they were before do-nothing politicians fired off their first words.
That puts the safety of children and responsibility for their welfare where it is always supposed to be: in our hands.
What parents must ask their school boards and what school board members must ask themselves is this: Is enough being done to protect our children from crackpots? If so, they are prepared and among the lucky ones. If not, then they have work to do.
Do our children know what to do in the event of an emergency? Do teachers know how to keep a classroom of frightened preteens or teens calm? What practice or training do any of them have? Some? A lot? None?
School systems — and private and religious schools too — must shed the attitude that “it will never happen to us” and hammer out a school-wide reaction that will save lives.
Any safety plan must be coordinated with city, county and state law enforcement. Failure to do so will only leave a crack in response.
In Georgia, schools have two months to get it together if they haven’t done so already. Plan now. Do not trust Washington or Atlanta to do it for you.