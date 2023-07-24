If you run into a wild animal while out for a walk or on your bike, it’s important to remember that this isn’t your average domesticated animal. Wild animals are by nature unpredictable.
That’s why if someone encounters a wild animal, they should keep their distance from it. That is especially true if the animal is acting strangely.
We bring this up because another local wild animal has tested positive for rabies.
On Thursday, a grey fox attacked two people in the area of Perry Lane and Cate Road. The fox wasn’t apprehended at the time, and the two people began treatment for rabies as a precaution.
A day later, a person in the same area encountered and killed a grey fox that was acting aggressively. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources had the fox tested for rabies, with the test returning a positive result.
The Glynn County Health Department is seeking to find everyone who may have been exposed to the rabid fox. If you or anyone you know interacted with a grey fox in that vicinity recently, they should reach out to the health department as soon as possible.
This incident is the third time this summer an animal in Glynn County has tested positive for rabies. A fox around the area of Exit 29 on Interstate 95 and a raccoon on Jekyll Island also tested positive for rabies in June. Other potential rabies carriers in the Isles include bats, feral dogs and feral cats, according to the health department.
The rabies virus can be fatal and is primarily spread through infected animals. The health department urges people to avoid contact with animals they don’t know. That includes not feeding wild animals and making sure not to attract them to your home by leaving out garbage or pet food.
It is also important for pet owners to make sure their furry family members are up to date on their immunizations to stave off rabies. At 12 weeks old, dogs and cats can be immunized with booster shots to follow after the initial vaccination.
There are signs people can look for that an animal is suffering from rabies including a sudden change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies, foaming at the mouth and paralysis. If you see those signs, do not hesitate to call the Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 or the health department’s Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.
They may be furry and look cuddly, but wild animals are not pets. Steer clear and let them go on their way.