A member of Congress recently endeavored to ensure citizens that the law-making body in Washington is not as ineffective as some might claim or think. The implication was that teamwork by those on both sides of the aisle often goes unnoticed or ignored.
A few sparks usually do go undetected inside a burning inferno.
Major issues dogging this nation in the last century continue unabated and unchallenged, despite all the empty rhetoric that pours from the mouths of politicians each election cycle. Promises and pledges brandished before a public eager for change are soon packed away and stored in a dark closet of broken words. They remain there until the next election cycle.
Truth be told, engineers could build eight-lane bridges across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans with all the hollow rhetoric, half-truths and fabrications launched from the lips of the men and women elected to represent the nation in D.C.
Illegal immigration remains a gigantic concern. The nation still does not know who’s walking or sneaking through the back door, which is often left wide open. Allowing people in is not an issue as long as the country knows who they are, where they are headed and their reason for being here.
Look what this nation’s “closed eyes” policy toward immigration has done for America. It is gifting the U.S. with more illegal and deadlier narcotics than ever before and criminals willing to hawk them to anyone who can pay, regardless of age.
It is a double or triple whammy to border states. Their resources are being consumed faster than a politician can point a finger of blame at the other party. Their inaction has given birth to desperate measures. Hit the hardest, border states are transporting uninvited guests outside their boundaries.
Congress continues to fail the nation in this regard. Members can hide behind the “D” or “R” after their names all they want, but they are not fooling citizens. Both parties are equally to blame for the mess the country is in today.
Immigration is just the tip of the iceberg. Other issues fueled and fanned in the nation’s capital city are tearing the nation apart, dividing Americans into groups, subgroups and into smaller and smaller circles, each blaming the other for something. Instead of uniting us, our leaders are dividing us.
It is said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Well, Congress is playing a dangerous game of political one-upmanship while the nation goes to pieces.
Maybe what America needs is a good lawyer, one who will sue Congress on behalf of “We the People” for not doing its job.