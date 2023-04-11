A member of Congress recently endeavored to ensure citizens that the law-making body in Washington is not as ineffective as some might claim or think. The implication was that teamwork by those on both sides of the aisle often goes unnoticed or ignored.

A few sparks usually do go undetected inside a burning inferno.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.