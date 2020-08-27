Let’s get this straight: people who destroy private property and hurt others in the name of law and order or other stated causes are not protesters, not by any stretch of the imagination. They are criminals, pure and simple, and they should be treated as such.
News media outlets have been using the term “protesters” loosely these past few months, very loosely in fact. Feeling upset or outraged at an incident that occurred hundreds of miles away is never an excuse to loot stores for self gain or torch buildings to express anger. Anyone who thinks otherwise is only fooling themselves. A student in the third grade could see through that smoke screen.
This community and others across the United States may disagree from time to time with issues championed by those who take to the public streets and protest peacefully. Most Americans do, however, support their right to speak out, just as long as it’s only words that are being fired off and only signs highlighting a conviction that are being brandished.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles have been fortunate. Those protesting the killing and initial handling of Ahmaud Arbery were passionately supported by the community.
Their cause was just. Incidents like that which occurred should never be allowed to sink quietly into the depths of time. It is incumbent upon a law-abiding society to make sure those it elevates to positions of power and authority understand that such irrational and contemptible violence is not to be tolerated. Ever. An attack on one is an attack on all.
Peaceful reminders of society’s unwillingness to remain silent on such issues has not been the case in every community, including Atlanta. These so-called “protesters” are leaving death and destruction in their wake. This, too, is not to be tolerated.
Those caught in the act of hiding behind the misfortune of a fellow human being to break the law should spend time inside a jail. A lot of time.