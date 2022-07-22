The state continues to get good news when it comes to the unemployment rate in Georgia. The state Department of Labor announced Thursday that the unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in June, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
It’s worth noting that the state’s unemployment rate was well below the national average of 3.6% and also the first time it had ever dipped below 3%.
With the unemployment rate reaching a record low, it isn’t a surprise that the state also saw a new all-time high for the number of people with jobs. There were more than 5.3 million employed Georgians in June while the number of unemployed fell to its lowest mark since March 2021.
That is all good news obviously, but it may be hard for people to believe the numbers. Go into a store, restaurant or a variety of other businesses, and you are still likely to find a “Now Hiring” sign on the premises.
Even with record employment and unemployment, there are still businesses and industries that are hurting for workers. EmployGeorgia.com has more than 227,000 job listings for more than 300,000 positions that are available. Industries such as health care, manufacturing, accommodations and food services, and retail all have more than 10,000 jobs listings on the site.
The numbers present a dichotomy that in theory doesn’t make sense. In the real world though, it shows that even with low unemployment there is still an incredible need for workers. That workforce need will only grow as more skilled workers retire over the next few years.
Another news item points to one solution to hopefully help resolve some of the worker shortage issues. STAR of Coastal Georgia has been chosen by the U.S. Department of Labor to participate in its Apprenticeship Ambassador program, which brings together industry, labor, education and workforce leaders to partner with the Labor Department’s Office of Apprenticeship.
Markisha Butler, STAR of Coastal Georgia’s executive director, said the program will help address the area’s workforce shortage and help those from underrepresented and underserved populations find careers they may not have considered.
While the continued decrease of unemployment numbers is a good thing, it’s important to remember that there is still a need to fortify the workforce — especially in the Golden Isles. Organizations such as STAR are an important part of securing the area’s workforce for the coming years and helping citizens find career paths that may have been closed to them otherwise.