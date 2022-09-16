Good news continues to roll in for Georgia when it comes to unemployment and jobs. The state’s unemployment rate for August remained the same as it did in July at 2.8% — which was a record low for Georgia.

With the unemployment continuing to stay at record levels, job numbers continue to soar. Georgia added another 15,800 jobs in August to bring the state’s total to more than 4.82 million jobs, according to a report from Capitol Beat News Service.

