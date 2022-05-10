Democrats and Republicans running for a state office owe it to voters to tell the truth when campaigning. Georgia is not a backwards state as some strive to make people believe.
Georgia remains the economic engine of the South, its deepwater ports a well-hinged gate to international trade and its multilaned highway system an envy of many. And more road expansions and improvements are already on the books for the immediate and not-so-immediate future.
The state’s growing population says it all. More people — retirees, individuals and families — are moving to Georgia to take advantage of its quality of life and economic opportunities. From 2010 to 2021 alone, the state went from being the ninth most populated out of the 50 states to the eighth.
The Peach State’s flagship universities are second to none. Students graduating from the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology go on to become leaders in their fields.
Proof of the state’s progressiveness is reflected in the companies and corporations that have relocated or expanded here. Just recently, for example, it was announced that Hyundai plans to build a plant in Georgia and hire 8,500 workers. Bryan County, just outside Savannah and within a stone’s throw of one the nation’s thriving deepwater ports, is a favored location for the carmaker.
A lot of would-be politicians are doing their best to shove half-truths and downright lies down the throats of citizens. What they fail to mention is Georgia’s low tax rates, a rate that will drop even lower with cuts adopted by the General Assembly. They also will never let slip from their tongues that many of the taxpayers in the state’s 159 counties will benefit from dollars returned to them from a state revenue surplus.
Not only will these candidates decline to mention any of this, but they also will ignore this key fact in their speeches and ads: Georgia’s economy improved the past two years while most states are trying to recover from the whammy dealt them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most Georgians know all of this and merely toss the words of those who talk down the state in the pile of “More Lies.”
Those who claim to represent something better should spell out what that “something better” is. They also should offer an explanation of how they propose to accomplish it.
As with any state, Georgia is not perfect. It has its problems. Just be truthful of what those imperfections are and how the government can make life better.