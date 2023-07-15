While proudly enumerating the impressive achievements of Georgia’s recently bolstered crime suppression efforts, Gov. Brian Kemp reminded all counties and municipalities in this state that the readiness and condition of their own law enforcement agencies is in their hands.

The General Assembly raised the benefits and salaries of state law enforcement agencies. For their own sake, in the interest of improving or beefing up safety in their own backyards, local councils and commissions ought to consider doing the same, Gov. Kemp advised.

