In a world where almost everything you could ever want or need is available with the push of a button, we don’t always think about where the stuff we buy comes from. We know logistically that farms of various types are responsible for many of the goods we consume — be it meats, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, etc. — but that thought doesn’t enter into the minds of many when we add it to our carts and check out all from our cellphones.
The move from a pastoral to a technological society is no doubt partly responsible for there being fewer farms in the United States. According to the Department of Agricultural, there were just over 2.01 million farms across the U.S. in 2021. That number is down from the 2.2 million farms that existed in 2007.
While the number of farms appears to be decreasing, it is doing so at a slower rate than previously. At its peak in 1935, there were 6.8 million farms across America. There was a rapid decline in the number of farms in the 1970s, according to the department.
No matter how technologically advanced our society becomes, we will always need farmers to provide the goods that sustain our lives. We have seen the last couple of years between the global COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine how fragile the global food chain is. The future will need farmers to continue to produce the food that sustains the lives of all of us around the globe.
That is what makes the Georgia Ag Experience a key tool for securing future farmers. The state’s mobile exhibit set up shop recently at the Boys and Girls Club to give students a glimpse of what modern farming is like.
The students got a chance to experience what it is like to be a farmer today through digital learning and interactive experiences. The program also teaches students where Georgia’s agricultural products come from and how they get to market.
Farming is suffering from the same problem other industries are dealing with — experienced workers are retiring but there aren’t enough younger people to replace what they are losing. That’s why it is important to show students at a young age just what it means to be a farmer. Exposure today may kick-start their curiosity tomorrow and when the time comes, it could even lead to a career path.
The world will always need farmers. Now is the time to help young people make that connection and see that a potential future they wouldn’t have otherwise considered is within their reach.