When there is an emergency situation, you want to have faith in the people who you call on for help in your hour of need. Two Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies showed just why the Isles should be thankful to have such well-trained first responders with their recent live-saving actions.

Deputy Matthew Stansberry was conducting a traffic stop on June 6 when a truck pulled up behind the deputy’s vehicle. This is not something you usually see when law enforcement has another vehicle stop. Drivers usually slow down and move over a lane if possible to make it a more safer atmosphere for law enforcement to do their job.

