When there is an emergency situation, you want to have faith in the people who you call on for help in your hour of need. Two Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies showed just why the Isles should be thankful to have such well-trained first responders with their recent live-saving actions.
Deputy Matthew Stansberry was conducting a traffic stop on June 6 when a truck pulled up behind the deputy’s vehicle. This is not something you usually see when law enforcement has another vehicle stop. Drivers usually slow down and move over a lane if possible to make it a more safer atmosphere for law enforcement to do their job.
Stansberry was on guard since this was such an unusual situation, but he soon learned why the driver had pulled behind him with urgency. The man got out of his truck and nearly doubled over.
Stansberry correctly pinpointed that the man was choking and asked him for confirmation. The driver confirmed it by putting his hands around his neck — the universal distress signal for when someone is choking.
Stansberry, who is an emergency medical instructor for law enforcement, successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of food that was obstructing the man’s airway.
Deputy Rod Nohilly showed his lifesaving skills on June 12 while he was out of uniform on vacation. An 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Nohilly’s neighborhood, and he sprang into action when someone came asking for help.
Nohilly sealed the entry and exit wounds using an Individual First Aid Kit that he keeps in his truck and was trained to use in TacMed classes for active shooter situations at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He applied pressure to the wounds until emergency medical technicians arrived and took over.
Travis Johnson, the chief of EMS for Glynn County Fire and Rescue, said Nohilly’s quick response helped save the boy’s life.
These two instances show why it is so important to have first responders who are well-trained and know exactly what to do. Neither man flinched when they were called into action despite the odd circumstances of both incidents. Both men stayed calm, followed their training and saved two people who were in danger of dying had they not been there.
It doesn’t matter if you are in the right place at the right time if you aren’t prepared to handle what’s going on in front of you. We are grateful to have first responders in the Isles who are prepared for whatever comes their way, whether they are on or off the clock.