In the popular 1960s comedy TV series “Hogan Heroes,” the fictional character Col. Klink was a German Army officer in charge of a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Because Col. Klink was often easily tricked by American and other Allied prisoners who carried out espionage actions right under his nose, his superiors often threatened to send him to the Russian front.

Russian soil was the last place Col. Klink wanted to be because of the harsh winter conditions and intense fighting.

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.