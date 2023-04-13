In the popular 1960s comedy TV series “Hogan Heroes,” the fictional character Col. Klink was a German Army officer in charge of a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Because Col. Klink was often easily tricked by American and other Allied prisoners who carried out espionage actions right under his nose, his superiors often threatened to send him to the Russian front.
Russian soil was the last place Col. Klink wanted to be because of the harsh winter conditions and intense fighting.
Wonder if any law enforcement agencies in the world today wish they could threaten staff with a transfer to the Chicago front? Winter conditions there are usually harsh and the number of homicides committed within its confines has about earned the Windy City a new handle, “Murder Capital of the Planet Earth.”
It might explain why there was so much jaw-dropping and head shaking in the Peach State this week when the Democratic Party announced it will hold its next national convention in Chicago. It slighted Atlanta, presumably because of the pro-law and order stance of its new mayor.
The Illinois city is a breeding ground for homicides. By the end 2022, a 12-month period where more than 2,600 shootings occurred, there were 695 homicides. It is a number people outside Chicago might find intimidating but one that is somewhat encouraging to those who live and work there. The fatality list was shorter than the last two that preceded it. In 2020, the city reported 727 homicides. The number increased by 25 in 2021, rising to 797.
Atlanta’s homicide rate is climbing, but it is still distantly behind Chicago’s. In 2020, the city reported 152 homicides. The number grew to 159 in 2021 and to 170 in 2022.
Among the steps Atlanta is trying to take to improve its police force and anti-crime measures is the creation of a new law enforcement training center. Oddly enough, elements from around the nation are doing their best to stop the development.
Speculation is that the proposed new law enforcement training center is a major reason why the political party turned a cold shoulder to Atlanta.
Intentional or not, the slight sends the wrong message to those who believe in public safety. It reflects an unsupportive attitude toward law and order with a tilt toward chaos.