To the victors, go the spoils, the old saying goes. To the majority in Congress goes the power and big guns of the federal government, the one entity that is supposed to serve everyone equally regardless of political affiliation, religion or race.
Well, someone forgot to tell the politicians in Washington that, and today it’s the Democrats, the majority party in Congress in 2021. The Democratic majority in the House never missed an opportunity to hound President Donald Trump during his reign with any and every probe it could find among the frayed lent in its pocket. They did their best to keep his hackles up and his eyes off governing.
Now that President Trump is gone, the Democratic majority is aiming the force of the federal government against Republican-dominated states.
Georgia, a state led by a Republican governor and legislated by a General Assembly where members of the GOP are the majority in both chambers, is one of their targets. Democrats do not like the Peach State’s new election laws and are literally jabbing the might and power of the U.S. Department of Justice at it.
Anyone who has read Georgia’s election laws knows the opposition to the new laws is relying on a pack of untruths to tarnish or overturn them. Take the part where identification is required to vote or to obtain an absentee ballot, for instance. If requiring identification to vote is discriminatory, then so are federal laws requiring individuals to show an ID when boarding a plane, entering one of its parks or when applying for a permit to loudly demonstrate on public grounds.
Where’s the outrage over keeping citizens from entering a federal park or gathering in public to voice an opinion just because they lack an ID?
Arguments against the new election law are based on shamefully deliberate inaccuracies, including the bit about forbidding voters standing in line to quench their thirst. Poll workers, a mix of Democrats and Republicans, will make water available.
Politicians need to return to the old days, when the government worked for the people, not for whatever political party was in power at the time.