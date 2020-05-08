The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted all kinds of businesses. As citizens have stayed home to combat the spread of the virus, businesses such as restaurants, hotels and a myriad of others have been put under financial strain.
Another industry that has been hit hard is the airline business. With staying home the only proven way to effectively halt the spread of the disease, there hasn’t been many people taking to the friendly skies.
This downturn is business has led Delta to ask if it can suspend the services it offers out of the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. The question at hand is can Delta do this after receiving a substantial sum of money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Part of receiving money from the CARES Act includes an obligation to maintain a minimum level of service. For Brunswick’s airport, that means one 50-seat plane continuing to fly daily between Brunswick and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
It doesn’t seem like much to ask, especially for such a big company. That CARES money that Delta took could have gone to help small businesses that may not survive the pandemic’s wake instead of propping up a massive, international business like Delta.
The timing of Delta asking for the suspension is odd as well. Georgia is slowly reopening from the pandemic. If all goes well — and we aren’t crushed by a second wave of the virus — there will be more demand for flights to the area. It is weird to us that they would ask for this suspension now when we could be close to being in a more advantageous position.
We suspect that there are a lot of people who have battled cabin fever during this pandemic. When people have the chance, we expect that they will want to get out of their homes and go somewhere. Considering the Golden Isles has always been a popular tourist destination, especially for people in the northern part of the state looking to come down to the beach, it just doesn’t make much sense to ask for the suspension now when business could potentially pick up soon.
We have no reason to doubt Delta’s commitment to flying to Brunswick. The company was planning to add an additional flight to the area before the pandemic happened. We believe that will happen once the world is back operating somewhat like it was before the pandemic.
But that doesn’t change the fact that Delta took federal money with the idea that it was obligated to maintain a minimum level of service. Since we don’t think they will be returning the money, they should keep their word and keep at least one flight flying between Brunswick and Atlanta.