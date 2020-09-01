Two wrongs don’t make a right. Turn this statement around, reshuffle the words and sprinkle in a few more for this little ditty: two rights don’t make a wrong but could prove costly to taxpayers.
As odd as it might sound, Glynn County is a perfect illustration of this. Earlier this year, concerned about the state of the county police department, Sen. William Ligon and Rep. Don Hogan introduced and got passed legislation that will enable registered voters to decide whether to ditch local police and return responsibility for all law enforcement to the sheriff’s office. This question will be included on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Glynn County commissioners, most if not all, believe Ligon, Hogan and the state in general overstepped their bounds, their lawful authority. On Friday, the commission filed a lawsuit saying as much. The goal is to remove the question or neutralize any outcome disagreeable to the seven-member council.
Here’s where the “two rights” come in: Ligon and Hogan had every right to be concerned about the police department given all that had occurred and was occurring and acted accordingly; the county commission has every right to defend its authority. Neither Glynn nor should Georgia’s other 158 counties have to worry about any of the 236 voting members of the state General Assembly taking a disliking to something outside the circle of their jurisdiction and enacting legislation to change it. The same state legislators who moan about Congress and the federal government encroaching on their powers are usually among the first to step on the powers of city and county governments.
County taxpayers would have been better off had the good senator and representative sat down with the county commission and discussed the pros and cons of whatever actions the two legislators were pondering. Now, the community, the same county served by both sides, is facing the cost of a lawsuit and during a time when it can least afford it.
Each has the public’s best interest at heart. That much is apparent.
But somewhere along the road from then to now the men and women elected to office lost the ability to communicate with one another.
Please get that ability back.