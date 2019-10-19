Sometimes in life, the best course of action is to take a step back and take a breath before making a big change. Whether it is buying a home or deciding where to go to college, it’s important to not rush into something that is an enormous or onerous change.
We would like to think the Glynn County Commission is doing the same thing with its new golf cart ordinance.
At its meeting Thursday, commissioners decided to put a moratorium on the new golf cart rules taking affect until Jan. 15. The ordinance was slated to go into effect Friday.
The ordinance primarily deals with PTVs — personal transport vehicles. State law separates golf carts into two categories.
A PTV has a top speed of 19 mph or less and can transport no more than eight people/ A low-speed vehicle, or LSV, has a top speed between 20 and 25 mph.
To drive on public roads, LSVs owners must get a tag and title from the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office. PTV owners need to register with the county Department of Community Development under the new ordinance.
Per state law, LSVs can drive on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less, while PTVs will be restricted to streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less after Jan. 15 as part of the county ordinance.
The biggest problem that has arisen from the county’s ordinance is what to do about modified PTVs. Gas-powered PTVs are regulated by the county but modified PTVs that go above 19 mph is a trickier question that may require the state legislature to amend state law.
Either way, it would have been unfair to punish PTV owners for not having registered their vehicles when there is so much confusion about. Commissioners made the right call to hold off on implementing the ordinance to give owners more time to register their vehicles and maybe for the state to fix a blind spot in the law when it comes to modified PTVs that go faster than 19 mph.
It should be noted that the moratorium only applies to PTVs. Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said officers will continue to enforce the state laws on LSVs.
If you are confused about the new golf cart ordinance, visit tinyurl.com/golfcartlawdetails for more information on what owners need to know about the new regulations and operating golf carts in general. There is a handy flyer that explains the differences between the two types of vehicle and offers detailed explanations about what roads they are allowed to travel.
It is true that golf carts can be a hassle sometimes, but they are also an integrated part of the island’s culture. The county seeking to mitigate some of those issues with an ordinance was a good call, but that doesn’t mean it should be rushed into if there is confusion out there. Hopefully, whatever issues there are about modified PTVs will be ironed out at the state or county level.